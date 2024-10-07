Campbellsville Pulls Away in Fourth to drop Cumberland, 27-14

CAMPBELLSVILLe, Ky. – The Phoenix and Tigers were locked in a battle deadlocked at 14-14, but the Tigers scored a touchdown in the fourth and then sealed the deal with a pick six to come away with a 27-14 win in the conference opener.

The game was everything it was called to be until a couple of costly mistakes cost the Phoenix late. Cumberland (4-1, 0-1 MSC) had over 300 yards running for 190. Quarterback Luke Holloway completed 10-of-18 passes for one touchdown and two picks. Jarrius Rogers had two scores one on the ground and one receiving. Jacob Cornejo led the team in rushing with 66 yards on nine carries. Holloway had 64 yards on the ground also.

Boston Follis led the team in tackles with six with a forced fumble on a sack. Dez Wallace posted three tackles with two sacks and a fumble recovery. Cannon Johnson had five tackles and Joey Samples and Jalen Brown each had four.

Campbellsville (6-0, 1-0 MSC) had 345 yards of total offense led by quarterback Jagger Gillis. Gillis threw for 259 yards on 22-of-34 passing for three touchdowns. The Tigers added in 81 rushing yards as a team led by 70 from CA Collins. Ashton Auker caught eight passes for 106 yards and Like Sheperson caught four passes for 15 yards and two scores.

Source: Cumberland

