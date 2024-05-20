Campbell Perky Johnson PLLC Debuts as Premier Family Law Practice in Franklin

Campbell Perky Johnson, PLLC officially opened its doors in Williamson County. Founded by attorneys Neil Campbell, Sarah Richter Perky, and Cathy Speers Johnson, Campbell Perky Johnson merges top-tier legal prowess with unwavering client commitment.

When asked about the new venture, Sarah Richter Perky, co-managing partner, stated, “Founding a new law firm is not just about creating a business; we’re building a legacy of excellence in service to our clients based upon a foundation of trust and collaboration.”

The attorneys at CPJ are well-known for guiding clients through diverse, complex family law matters with integrity, empathy, and expertise. They represent clients in a wide range of matters including Divorce and Separation, Child Custody and Support, Alimony, Property Division, Business Valuations, Prenuptial and Postnuptial Agreements, and Mediation.

“At CPJ, we understand how emotionally and financially challenging family law matters can be,” stated Neil Campbell, co-managing partner. “There is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ solution, which is why we are dedicated to providing specialized advocacy based on the needs of the individual client.”

With 65 years of combined experience, thousands of clients served, and multiple national honors and awards, the attorneys at CPJ provide seasoned legal guidance earning the trust of their clients and creating an enduring partnership. More information about CPJ can be found at www.cpj.law.

