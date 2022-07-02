Camp Marymount Hires Ashley Ellis as Program Director. Ellis has a diverse background which will help her in leading the programming and events side of Marymount. Previously, she worked as a Guest Ranch Wrangler, an Executive Assistant, a Certified Nurses Assistant and, most recently, an Agriculture Educator and FFA Advisor. An Arizona transplant, Ashley is passionate about outdoor education, building up youth to persevere and broadening our programming to have a deeper, faithful impact in the greater Nashville community and beyond.

Tommy Hagey says, “I am excited to introduce to our community Ashley Ellis. Ashley comes to us from Arizona and has a varied background that fits and compliments our present Marymount staff. She has her BS in Animal Science with an equine emphasis and was a Biology accredited agriculture teacher for an Arizona high school. She also has her nursing assistant certification and Arizona teaching Certificate. Ashley has already established herself among the staff and campers and has come up with creative ideas for our summer program and the school season program. Ashley will take Marymount to the next level of programming especially when it comes to working with the school system. Ashley brings a skill set and opportunities to Marymount that we have not had before and we are very excited to see where our new programs take us. We are excited to have Ashley on our team and welcome her to the Marymount family.”

Camp Marymount’s mission is to develop and renew faith, character, and community in a rustic Christian environment. For over seven decades Camp Marymount has provided the Nashville Diocese and families from all over the world a summer camp experience filled with community, faith, fun and simplicity on 340 acres of beautiful middle Tennessee land. Camp Marymount is a financially independent a 501c3, supported by the Diocese of Nashville. Camp Marymount is located at 1318 Fairview Blvd, Fairview.