Cameron Mackintosh’s Acclaimed Production of ‘Les Misérables’ Returns to TPAC in January 2023

Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award®-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables, returns to Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall on Jan. 10-15, 2023.
Single tickets on sale now at TPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060. TPAC encourages patrons to have tickets delivered to the TPAC Concierge App.
Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.
Boublil & Schönberg’s magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the classic songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “Do You Hear The People Sing?,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and many more. Seen by more than 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, Les Misérables is undisputedly still one of the world’s most popular musicals.
Celebrated tour alums Nick Cartell and Preston Truman Boyd will return to the barricades to portray the fugitive Jean Valjean and Inspector Javert, respectively. They are joined by Matt Crowle as Thénardier, Christina Rose Hall as Madame Thénardier, Haley Dortch as Fantine, Devin Archer as Enjolras, Christine Heesun Hwang as Éponine, Gregory Lee Rodriguez as Marius and Addie Morales as Cosette. Cora Jane Messer and Hazel Vogel alternate in the role of Little Cosette/Young Éponine, and Harrison Fox and Gabriel Lafazan alternate in the role of Gavroche.
The new touring ensemble includes Kyle Adams, Daniel Gerard Bittner, Ciaran Bowling, Jenna Burns, Ben Cherington, Steve Czarnecki, Kelsey Denae, Arianne DiCerbo, Genevieve Ellis, Randy Jeter, Daelynn Carter Jorif, Olivia J. Lu, Eden Mau, Andrew Marks Maughan, Benjamin H. Moore, Nicole Morris, Ashley Dawn Mortensen, Julia Ellen Richardson, Ethan Rogers, Christopher Robin Sapp, Emily Somé, Christopher James Tamayo, Kyle Timson, J.T. Wood and David Young.
The Daily Telegraph writes, “This reborn dream of a production looks and sounds fresher than ever. Sends shivers of excitement racing down the spine. You emerge feeling stirred and exhilarated.”
Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this acclaimed new production of Les Misérables in 2009 to celebrate the show’s 25th Anniversary, it has taken the world by storm continuing to enjoy record-breaking runs in countries including North America, Australia, Japan, Korea, France and Spain. It is currently on tour in the UK and Ireland, and a new tour of The Netherlands is set for early 2023 with further productions to be announced. The most recent North American production toured from 2017 to March 2020, playing 94 engagements until the production was halted due to the global pandemic.
To date, it remains the sixth longest-running Broadway production of all time.
Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Les Misérables is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland and costume consultant, Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realized by Finn Ross, Jonathan Lyle and Fifty Nine Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, music supervision by Stephen Brooker and James Moore and casting by Tara Rubin Casting.
The Les Misérables tour stage management team is led by Jack McLeod with Ryan W. Gardner and Claire Farrokh. The Les Misérables resident director is Richard Barth and music direction is by Brian Eads. The company management team is Chris Danner and Elle Aghabala.
Les Misérables is a special add-on presentation to TPAC’s 2022-23 HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC season. Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. Institutional sponsors for TPAC include official health and safety partner, HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health, Amazon, and Nissan North America. TPAC is funded in part by support from the Tennessee Arts Commission and Metropolitan Nashville Arts Commission.
For event-specific policies, visit TPAC.ORG/ShowUpdates. For complete entry policy and health protocols, visit TPAC.ORG/PatronHealth.