Cameron Mackintosh’s Acclaimed Production of ‘Les Misérables’ Returns to TPAC in January 2023

Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award®-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables, returns to Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall on Jan. 10-15, 2023.

Single tickets on sale now at TPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060. TPAC encourages patrons to have tickets delivered to the TPAC Concierge App.

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

Boublil & Schönberg’s magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the classic songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “Do You Hear The People Sing?,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and many more. Seen by more than 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, Les Misérables is undisputedly still one of the world’s most popular musicals.

“The phenomenon of Les Misérables never fails to astound me,” says Mackintosh. “No show in history has been able to continually reinvent itself and remain a contemporary musical attracting new generations of brilliant new talent, many of whom go on to international stardom. No show in the world has ever demonstrated the survival of the human spirit better than Les Miz, and it’s time to let the people sing again. We are all thrilled to be bringing her home to you.”