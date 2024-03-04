Camden Kozeal Named Freshman of the Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – March 4, 2024 – Camden Kozeal is this week’s SEC Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Kozeal led the SEC with 14 hits this week, helping lead the Commodores to a 5-0 record against Indiana State, Evansville, Louisiana, Houston and No. 15 Texas.

The freshman also led the SEC in RBI (11) and was tied for the lead in doubles (3) and total bases (23). Kozeal hit .583 (14-for-24) with three doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI.

Kozeal started off the week with a 4-for-5 game against previously undefeated Indiana State. He followed that with two hits against Evansville on Wednesday, two hits against Louisiana on Friday, two hits against Houston on Saturday and another 4-for-5 game with a home run on Sunday against No. 15 Texas.

He also scored six times on the week including three runs in Sunday’s win.

Kozeal and the Commodores host Eastern Michigan at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hawkins Field. Head coach Tim Corbin currently sits at 999 career victories after Sunday’s 14-11 win vs. Texas at Minute Maid Park.

Source: Vanderbilt

