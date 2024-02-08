California Pizza Kitchen’s Heart-Shaped Pizza Returns for Valentine’s Day

February 6, 2024 – California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is cooking with extra love this Valentine’s Day with the return of the heart-shaped pizza and some sweet deals.

From February 9, 2024, to February 14, diners can sweeten their Valentine’s celebrations by ordering their favorite pizzas on CPK’s seasonal heart-shaped crispy thin crust. Make your date night extra sweet and indulge in CPK’s Sweet Deal for Two. Guests may choose one appetizer, two entrees, and one dessert through the classic package for $50, featuring Garlic Cream Fettuccine with Chicken and Chicken Tequila Fettuccine or the adventure package for $60, featuring Chicken Piccata and Kung Pao Spaghetti with Shrimp. Those who dine in can add two glasses of wine for $15 or a bottle for $22. Guests who purchase CPK’s Sweet Deal for Two can keep the romance alive after Valentine’s Day with a bounceback card to return to CPK for a Buy One Get One free pizza, pasta, or salad. Guests can redeem their Buy One Get One bounceback card from February 15 to February 22.

Please visit cpk.com/valentinesday for more information on these specials, including terms and conditions, pricing, and exclusions.

Source: Business Wire

More Eat & Drink News