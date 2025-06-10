California Pizza Kitchen Reimagines Entrée Salads with a Bold New Lineup

California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), the iconic restaurant brand that revolutionized casual dining with its elevated twist on familiar foods, is making salads craveable again with a new menu that tosses out the rules.

Available starting today and perfectly timed for summer, CPK’s new menu introduces three bold, permanent dishes that challenge the salad status quo, along with a limited-time seasonal salad inspired by the flavors of an Italian summer. Each salad is hand-crafted with premium proteins and toppings, fresh produce and vibrant flavors that reflect CPK’s signature approach to culinary innovation.

New Permanent Menu: Big Flavor on a Bed of Greens

The Charcuterie Salad: Your favorite snacking board, reimagined on a bed of mixed greens and fresh basil, tossed in our housemade mustard herb vinaigrette and topped with generous cuts of applewood smoked ham, salami and Brie cheese, along with cubed Parmesan, green apples and candied walnuts. Served with housemade toasted sesame crackers for creating the perfect bite.

Crispy Chinese Dumpling Salad: This colorful appetizer-inspired salad starts with golden and crispy Chicken dumplings, which bring a warm, savory bite to the cool bed of shaved Napa and red cabbage, cucumber strips, carrots, scallions and fresh cilantro. Tossed in our housemade honey-miso dressing with toasted sesame seeds and topped with a drizzle of Mr. Bing Chili Crisp for an extra kick.

Steakhouse Salad: This satisfying salad doesn't disappoint. Tender pieces of grilled filet mignon, crispy smashed potatoes, slow-roasted cherry tomatoes, red onions and creamy Gorgonzola cheese over baby arugula and chopped lettuce, tossed in our housemade Dijon balsamic vinaigrette.

Limited-Time Only: A Summer Stunner

Burrata Panzanella Salad: A fresh and vibrant dish featuring rich and creamy burrata cheese on top of colorful summer heirloom tomatoes, toasted garlic ciabatta croutons, crisp cucumbers, garbanzo beans, thinly sliced red onions, basil, and wild Greek oregano, on a salad of baby arugula and fresh basil. Tossed in a lemon-herb Vinaigrette.

CPK’s new permanent and limited time salads join its current lineup of the BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad, Thai Crunch Salad, California Cobb Salad, Italian Chopped Salad and Caesar Salad. All salads are available in full or half portions for dine-in, take out, or delivery and can also be ordered in catering sizes for group events. Available at all participating locations nationwide.

