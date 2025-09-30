California Pizza Kitchen Offers $5 Pizzas for National Pizza Month

California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), the iconic restaurant brand that revolutionized pizza, is pulling out all the stops for National Pizza Month with new pizzas and plenty of perks available to guests all month long. Starting today, fans can try CPK’s two limited-time, craveable pizzas – the new Cacio e Pepe Pizza and returning fan-favorite Habanero Carnitas Pizza. CPK is also bringing back its frightfully fun CPKids Jack-O-Lantern Pizza for just $5. Additionally, guests can earn a $5 return visit coupon with any entrée pizza purchase in October.

CPK’s featured pizzas this month continue the brand’s legacy of creativity and bold, unexpected flavors, including:

Cacio e Pepe Pizza: Inspired by the classically simple Roman pasta, this pizza starts with fresh mozzarella and Romano cheeses, hearth-baked with plenty of cracked black pepper, then topped with creamy Stracciatella (Burrata) and delicate shaved Parmesan – truly cheesy, peppery perfection.

Habanero Carnitas Pizza: Back on the menu by popular demand, this pizza which first debuted in 2011, features seasoned and slow-cooked pulled pork, red onions, cilantro pesto, Mozzarella and Queso Quesadilla cheese, served with spicy habanero salsa on the side for guests to create their perfect level of heat.

CPKids Jack-O-Lantern Pizza: Our 7" pepperoni pizzas, specially shaped for the season, are available for only $5, whether fully cooked or as build your own Take & Bake kits. Perfect for parties all month long or pre-trick or treating.

As part of CPK’s National Pizza Month celebration, guests who purchase any pizza between September 30 and October 31 will receive a $5 coupon for their next visit with a minimum $20 purchase, redeemable October 16 – November 15*. Available for dine-in or takeout, this offer invites guests to continue exploring the bold, imaginative flavors that make CPK unique.

For additional value, CPK is continuing its popular $10 Pizza Days offer on Mondays and Tuesdays throughout October. Featuring fan-favorite pizzas, The Original BBQ Chicken, Pepperoni, Traditional Cheese, and Mushroom Pepperoni Sausage – each for only $10. Available for dine-in or takeout (including Take & Bake style), with a $20 minimum purchase. Mention “$10 Pizza Days” to your server, or use promo code CPKPizza online or in the CPK app.

