California Pizza Kitchen Drops “Smart Swaps” Menu

California Pizza Kitchen has introduced a new Smart Swaps menu featuring nine reimagined versions of popular dishes designed for health-conscious diners. The Costa Mesa, California-based restaurant chain partnered with celebrity fitness influencers and mother-daughter duo Denise and Katie Austin to promote the wellness-focused offerings, which provide protein-packed, plant-forward, and lower-calorie alternatives to existing menu items without price increases.

Partnership with Fitness Industry Icons

The Smart Swaps launch features Denise Austin, a fitness industry veteran with over 40 years of experience, and her daughter Katie Austin, both promoting the menu through social media and digital channels. The Austins emphasized their longtime connection with California Pizza Kitchen, describing the restaurant as a place where family memories were created over shared meals. Katie Austin noted the menu aligns with their philosophy of making balanced food choices that maintain flavor while supporting wellness goals.

Protein-Packed Menu Options

California Pizza Kitchen’s protein-focused Smart Swaps deliver substantial protein content through creative dish modifications. The Avocado Club Egg Rolls transform into Lettuce Wraps containing 64 grams of protein, while the West Coast Burger becomes a Bowl format with 40 grams of protein. The Cedar Plank Salmon receives an upgrade with Piccata Sauce, providing 73 grams of protein per serving.

Plant-Forward Alternatives

The plant-based Smart Swaps emphasize fiber content and vegetable-centric preparations. Options include:

Piccata with Cauliflower Steak delivering 10 grams of fiber

California Veggie Pizza on Cauliflower Crust with 7 grams of fiber

Vegetarian Lettuce Wraps containing 11 grams of fiber

Lower-Calorie Selections

Three Smart Swaps focus on calorie reduction through ingredient substitutions and cooking method changes. The Spicy Buffalo Cauliflower switches to pan-roasting for 28% fewer calories, the Tostada Pizza incorporates Avocado for 23% calorie reduction, and Kung Pao Spaghetti replaces traditional pasta with Zucchini Ribbons for 42% fewer calories.

Availability and Ordering

Smart Swaps are available at all participating California Pizza Kitchen locations across the United States for dine-in, carryout, and delivery service. The wellness-focused dishes are priced identically to their original menu counterparts. Complete menu details are accessible at cpk.com/smartswaps, with additional information available at www.cpk.com. California Pizza Kitchen maintains social media presence on Instagram @cpk, TikTok @calpizzakitchen, and X @calpizzakitchen.

More Eat & Drink News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email