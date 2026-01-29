California Pizza Kitchen Brings Back Sweet Deal for Two Valentine’s Promotion

California Pizza Kitchen is rolling out its Sweet Deal for Two promotion from February 9-15, offering couples and diners a three-course Valentine’s experience featuring the restaurant’s signature heart-shaped pizzas. The $60 deal includes one starter, two entrées, and one dessert, designed for sharing during Valentine’s week.

What’s Included in CPK’s Sweet Deal for Two

The three-course Valentine’s meal begins with starter options including Chicken Lettuce Wraps or Spinach Artichoke Dip. For the main course, diners can choose from CPK’s special heart-shaped pizzas or other signature entrées, with all pizzas served on a thin, heart-shaped crust exclusively during the February 9-15 promotion period.

Heart-shaped pizza options include the Original BBQ Chicken, Hawaiian, Mushroom Pepperoni Sausage, and Sicilian varieties. Guests preferring non-pizza entrées can select from Garlic Cream Fettuccine with Chicken, Kung Pao Spaghetti with Shrimp, Cedar Plank Salmon, Original BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad, or Thai Crunch.

Valentine’s Dessert Options at California Pizza Kitchen

The Sweet Deal for Two concludes with a choice of three desserts: CPK’s Butter Cake, Churro Swirl, or Upside-Down Cheesecake. Each dessert is designed for sharing, complementing the Valentine’s dining experience.

Bonus Offers and Gift Card Promotions

California Pizza Kitchen is extending the Valentine’s value beyond the dining experience. Every guest who visits during the February 9-15 promotion window will receive a Bounce-Back BOGO card valid for their next visit starting February 16.

Additionally, from January 27 through February 15, customers who purchase a $50 eGift card online through the California Pizza Kitchen website will receive a $10 eBonus card, redeemable from February 16 through March 16.

How to Take Advantage of CPK’s Valentine’s Deal

The Sweet Deal for Two is available at participating California Pizza Kitchen locations from February 9-15, 2026. No advance reservations are required for the promotion, though booking a table during the busy Valentine’s week is recommended. The $60 price point covers the complete three-course meal for two people.

