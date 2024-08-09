California Closets to Sponsor New Luxury Lounge at Bridgestone Arena

The Nashville Predators and California Closets announced California Closets Studio, a premium seating experience at Bridgestone Arena. The new California Closets Studio will feature the brand’s curated finishes and inspired custom systems designed and installed by California Closets of Nashville, locally owned and operated by Kurt Schusterman.

California Closets Studio expands Bridgestone Arena’s premium seating offerings with a wholly original and unique experience. Located stage right on the lower suite level, the club will provide unprecedented access and views to Predators games and 100-plus annual events at Bridgestone Arena, with select memberships inclusive of NCAA and SEC Tournament access. Exclusive to California Closets Studio, members will experience the largest and most comfortable seats in the building along with top-notch amenities within the club.

“We are thrilled to welcome California Closets Nashville, a premier closet and organization company in Tennessee, to join us here in Smashville,” Nashville Predators Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Jack Burk said. “This is an exciting partnership, and we can’t wait to unveil this new, exclusive gathering space for fans at Bridgestone Arena.”

A locally owned and operated venture, California Closets of Nashville operates from the company’s Center of Excellence in the Sidco Design District. Every installation comes with a transferable lifetime warranty.

A consistent innovation leader with the international franchise, California Closets of Nashville won Top Franchise of the Year in 2020 out of more than 150 showrooms throughout North America.

“It is not lost on us that California Closets entered the Nashville market in 1998, the same year the Nashville Predators franchise began,” said Kurt Schusterman, owner of California Closets of Nashville. “Since that time, we’ve both become known for exceptional customer experience and delivering on superior expectations time and time again. To center our brand around their newest, most dynamic premium seating option and have the opportunity to design our own customized space using our designers, producers and installers right here in Nashville is a dream come true.”

Schusterman notes that as California Closets of Nashville enters its 26th year of doing business in Middle Tennessee, it is always seeking ways to further support the Nashville community and integrate within it through its Business for Good initiative and highlight to the community it is a local operation that supports the organizations that make Nashville special.

“California Closets Studio will allow Nashville Predators fans to experience the elevated customer experience for which the California Closets brand is known. Through this partnership and with the reputation of both of our brands, guests will know California Closets Studio will deliver the highest quality product and the best possible guest experience at Bridgestone Arena,” added Schusterman.

This growth led to the opening of California Closets of Nashville’s Center of Excellence in 2021, which houses the company’s administrative offices and state-of-the-art production facility at 2601 Winford Avenue in Nashville which produces everything from closets to entertainment centers, Murphy beds, garages, home offices and more for the Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Memphis and Huntsville markets.

In addition to luxury accommodations and high-end finishes, California Closets Studio will feature elevated food and drink options exclusive to the space, such as:

Lobster Roll Station – served with an array of fresh ingredients and assistance from a culinary expert to transform simple ingredients into a gourmet delight.

Hand Carved Long Bone Tomahawk – hand sliced by a chef; the portions of the tomahawk are arranged with precision to showcase the steak’s flavorful layers.

Raspberry Smoked Old Fashioned – exclusive only to members of California Closets Studio, this hand-crafted cocktail will be produced with Angel’s Envy Bourbon, fresh muddled raspberries and presented in a rocks glass with a branded ice cube and quickly smoked in front of the guest.

Due to overwhelming demand for premium spaces at Bridgestone Arena, California Closets Studio was built to give fans another premium space and opportunity for season ticket packages. With only 500 Smashville Loyal season tickets available, fans are encouraged to act now and lock in their benefits by visiting NashvillePredators.com.

Annual membership to California Closets Studio includes access to all Predators games and all non-hockey events at Bridgestone Arena. Those interested in learning more about California Closets Studio can contact the premium seats department at 615-770-7888 or email [email protected].

