California Closets of Tennessee is Celebrating 26 Years with a Special Discount

California Closets of Tennessee celebrates 26 years of serving the Mid-South with premium custom storage solutions by offering an exclusive, significant, this-month-only discount. All customers who purchase a system from California Closets of Tennessee anytime in September will receive a 26% discount off the purchase price.

“We are grateful for the incredible 26 years of support from our loyal customer base in Tennessee and Northern Alabama,” says Kurt Schusterman, owner of California Closets of Tennessee. “We live and breathe the ‘California Closets difference’ all the time, but it’s something everyone must experience for themselves to understand what we mean. To that end, we are offering an unprecedented discount of 26% off any system in September. Garages, pantries, murphy beds, primary suites – if you’ve been waiting, now’s the time. This is our way of saying thank you.”

California Closets prides itself on quality, craftsmanship, and collaborating with clients to create customized design solutions—all of which are produced in-house at the company’s Center of Excellence in Nashville. Every installation comes with a lifetime warranty. California Closets of Tennessee is routinely among the highest-rated California Closets operations in North America for customer satisfaction.

Customers can secure a free consultation by visiting the website at https://www.californiaclosets.com/yext-rfc/?rfc_type=yext.

California Closets of Tennessee has recently secured two elite contracts in Nashville. They will create and install custom storage spaces for residents in Tony Giarratana’s much-anticipated high-rise, The Paramount, which will become the tallest building in Tennessee.

