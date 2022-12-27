California-based Haircare Company to Establish Operations in Maury County

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Brazilian Professionals, LLC officials announced December 22 the company will invest $6.1 million to establish new operations in Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee.

Brazilian Professionals, a California-based specialty hair treatment producer and distributor, will create 110 new jobs in Maury County, more than doubling its U.S. employment.

Brazilian Professionals will locate its distribution and haircare production operations in a newly constructed, 50,000-square-foot building in the Cherry Glen Industrial Park, a Select Tennessee Certified Site. The company also plans to increase the space by another 12,000 square feet to accommodate other back-office functions and expanded corporate and headquarters-related operations.

Once complete, the Tennessee facility will serve as Brazilian Professionals’ primary U.S. distribution site.

Founded in 2008, and headquartered in Agoura Hills, California, Brazilian Professionals, LLC is an exclusive distributor of Brazilian Blowout and Brazilian Bond Builder. The company manufactures and distributes its specialty haircare products globally to independent beauty distributors, salons and beauty supply companies.

Since 2018, TNECD has supported nearly 20 economic development projects in Maury County, resulting in 4,000 job commitments and $4.9 billion in capital investment.

“We are thrilled to be moving our main U.S. distribution facility to the great state of Tennessee. Its central location, with only two days transit time to 90-percent of our customers, makes our Mt. Pleasant location highly strategic for the company’s operations. With Tennessee’s skilled workforce, the company is looking forward to expanding its employment base and to becoming an active community member in the Middle Tennessee area for years to come,” said Scott Freeman, chief operating officer, Brazilian Professionals, LLC.

“The City of Mount Pleasant is proud to welcome Brazilian Professionals to the community. We are especially excited by the diversification of industry and high-quality job opportunities that Brazilian Professionals will be creating locally. Days like today would not be possible without teamwork and partnership, and we would like to express our gratitude to our local, regional and state economic development partners for their support and assistance. We look forward to helping support the long-term success of Brazilian Professionals in Mount Pleasant,” said Mount Pleasant Mayor Bill White.