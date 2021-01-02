Caleb Alexander Joins CapWealth as CFO

Franklin, Tennessee – CapWealth Advisors LLC, one of Financial Times’ 300 Top

Registered Investment Advisors for 2020, has appointed Caleb Alexander as their new

Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Alexander brings with him an extensive background in wealth management, financial

planning and analysis, investor relations, and real estate – as well as an appreciation for the vision of CapWealth’s leadership.

“We take a long-term approach to wealth management,” says Phoebe Venable, the

company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “A generational view. As a result, we are always looking for the most talented people to help provide our clients with the best possible guidance. Caleb brings deep industry experience, and a broad background that will be an enormous asset to the future of the firm.”

Prior to joining CapWealth, Mr. Alexander served high net worth individuals as a Tax

Manager with LBMC. “I am excited to step into the CFO role with CapWealth to help the

company continue to accomplish its strategic vision and deliver maximum value to our

clients. A strong foundation is in place and I look to further add to this distinguished firm.”

Mr. Alexander is a Certified Public Accountant having earned his Master of Business

Administration from Middle Tennessee University and a Bachelor of Business

Administration from the University of Tennessee, where he completed a double major;

accounting and supply chain management.

About CapWealth

Founded in 2000, CapWealth is an independent, SEC-registered investment advisory firm offering financial consulting services. The firm uses a trademarked investment approach to grow, protect, and preserve their client’s wealth through services like portfolio management, retirement planning, investment advice, personal financial planning, and more. The Franklin, Tennessee firm also offers real estate planning and

advisory services.