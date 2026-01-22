Cajun Steamer Brings Mardi Gras Magic to Your Table

Cajun Steamer invites guests to celebrate Mardi Gras season with festive new menu offerings, specialty cocktails, and limited-edition merchandise. The Cajun seafood restaurant chain introduces innovative dishes including the Menage-a-Craw trio, Crawfish Boil Soup, and a Frozen King Cake Bushwhacker cocktail, alongside traditional Hurricane drinks and festive Beignet Bites decorated in purple, green, and gold.

New Mardi Gras Menu Offerings at Cajun Steamer

Cajun Steamer debuts several exclusive dishes for the Mardi Gras celebration period. The centerpiece offering, Menage-a-Craw, features a layered presentation of crawfish cornbread, crawfish étouffée, and fried crawfish tails, marketed as “The Ultimate Cajun Trio.” This dish represents a combination of traditional Louisiana cooking techniques with contemporary plating.

The restaurant introduces Crawfish Boil Soup, available in cup or bowl portions, designed to complement the festive Hurricane cocktail. Beignet Bites, a year-round menu item, receive special Mardi Gras treatment with purple, green, and gold powdered sugar coating during the celebration period.

Specialty Cocktails and Beverage Options

The beverage program features classic Hurricane cocktails served in branded hurricane glasses with orange slices and cherry garnishes. Guests can upgrade to the Category 5 Hurricane, which includes a 151-proof liquor topper for enhanced alcohol content.

The new Frozen King Cake Bushwhacker combines creamy textures with cinnamon and vanilla flavoring, designed to replicate traditional King Cake taste profiles. The frozen cocktail is topped with purple, green, and gold sprinkles matching Mardi Gras color traditions.

Limited-Edition Mardi Gras Merchandise

Cajun Steamer offers exclusive Mardi Gras-themed T-shirts featuring phrases including “Let the Good Times Steam Roll” and “All About That Menage-a-Craw Life.” During the week preceding Fat Tuesday, branded hurricane glasses are available for $10 with any beverage purchase.

Traditional Mardi Gras beads and doubloons will be distributed to guests, accompanied by bounce-back promotional offers for return visits. The merchandise selection combines traditional celebration elements with restaurant-specific branding.

