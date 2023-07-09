Cajun Eatery Yats Announces Closure of Franklin Restaurant

The Cajun restaurant in Franklin will close soon.

Yats shared on social media that their last day of business will be July 15, 2023.

“If you have not already heard. We will be closing our doors. 15 July 2023 will be our last day. Come get your fix while you can. Hope to see everyone one last time. It’s been great. We appreciate everyone who came and supported us and showed us love. We will miss y’all,” the restaurant posted on Facebook.

At Yats, customers place their orders at the counter, choosing from the daily menu listed on a chalkboard. The Louisana fare features etouffee, jambalaya and red beans and rice, just to name a few.

The restaurant was founded in Indianapolis, Indiana. Yats also has locations in Indiana and Ohio; the Franklin location was the only one in Tennessee.

Yats is located at 2000 Mallory Ln #615, Franklin, TN 37067. Hours of operation are Monday- Saturday, 11 am – 8 pm. Find the latest updates here.