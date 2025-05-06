Café Bustelo Announces Ground Coffee Expansion

May 1, 2025 – Get ready to spice up your coffee routine! Café Bustelo®, the iconic coffee brand known for its bold flavor and rich Latin flavor, is announcing a vibrant expansion of its ground coffee family, offering a complete Café Bustelo experience for every coffee lover.

Since the start, Cafe Bustelo has been known for its high quality, dark roast and bold espresso-style coffee. This expansion is aimed at growing the Café Bustelo community with offerings for those looking for options beyond a bold espresso-style.

The coffee varieties will include a vibrant Light Roast, a smooth Medium Roast, a bold Dark Roast, and a decadent new Dulce de Leche. With nearly 100 years of coffee experience serving the Latin Community, Café Bustelo embodies an iconic passion, energy, and thirst for life. Our coffee is crafted for a bold and lively experience in every cup. With Café Bustelo, life is more flavorful!

Every roast, all available in ground bagged coffee and K-Cup® pods, delivers a smooth, well-rounded taste. You can count on a delightful experience whether you’re making it hot or cold — the pure, rich flavor of our coffee stands up to milk, sugar and ice for easy drinking with every cup.

Café Bustelo Light Roast : Ignite your day with this flavorful, refreshing roast, featuring fruity notes.

: Ignite your day with this flavorful, refreshing roast, featuring fruity notes. Café Bustelo Medium Roast : This roast offers a new take on the classic Café Bustelo experience, delivering a balanced and smooth flavor with dark chocolate notes

: This roast offers a new take on the classic experience, delivering a balanced and smooth flavor with dark chocolate notes Café Bustelo Dark Roast : For those who love a truly intense coffee experience, this roast is bold, complex, and a full-bodied blend.

: For those who love a truly intense coffee experience, this roast is bold, complex, and a full-bodied blend. Café Bustelo Dulce de Leche: Inspired by the iconic Latin dessert, this medium roast coffee delivers a rich, caramelized flavor with delicate vanilla notes for a uniquely decadent experience.

Find your new favorite Café Bustelo roast on shelves at Target, Walmart, Meijer, Kroger and other retailers and online at CafeBustelo.com starting summer 2025.

Café Bustelo coffee is available at leading grocery retailers nationwide and online at CafeBustelo.com. Visit CafeBustelo.com for more information or follow @CafeBustelo on Instagram, Twitter and @CafeBusteloOfficial on Facebook.

About Café Bustelo

Our delicious coffee and rich espresso-style heritage was born in 1928. Since then, we’ve not only been proud of our delicious flavor, but also of our unique and inviting culture. Café Bustelo coffee can be prepared using your preferred method. Available in the forms you want, including K-Cup® pods.

