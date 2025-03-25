Caamp to Make a Tour Stop in Nashville

Caamp announces its 2025 Tour, which kicks off in Austin, TX, on May 29th. The US tour marks the Ohio-bred band’s first headline tour since 2023 and will stop at Ascend Amphitheater on September 4th.

Artist pre-sale begins March 25th at 10am local time and general on sale begins March 28th at 10am local time. Caamp will donate $1 for each ticket sold to their Great Heights Movement, which supports charitable programs in the Columbus, OH area and beyond. Fans can register for the presale code now at caamptheband.com.

Band members Taylor Meier and Evan Westfall founded Caamp while attending Ohio University. Now, the group is based in Columbus, OH and also includes Matt Vinson on bass, Joseph Kavalec on keyboard and Nick Falk on drums. They have amassed more than 2.5 billion streams globally and charted multiple #1’s at AAA and Americana radio.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email