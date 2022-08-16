Buying a Home? Here’s What to Look Out For When It Comes To The Roof.

This year’s housing market has been following some pretty crazy trends. The buying and selling of homes have been happening fairly quickly, and with such a rapid pace, something that should not be overlooked in the home buying process is your potential new home’s roof.

A roof is one of the most expensive and important features of a home. Whether you are buying a brand new home or a house with great bones, you want to make sure your roof gets a thorough inspection. The pros at Roof Doctors have some advice as to what to look for in a roof, when buying a home.

Age

You should be sure to ask your realtor about the lifespan of the home’s roof. This can depend on a number of factors, when was the home built and has the roof been replaced and what materials is the roof made of. Some materials are heartier than others and may not need to be replaced as often. A good rule of thumb is to replace a roof every 10-15 years, if this hasn’t been followed by the previous homeowners, this could be leveraged in a negotiation.

Quality

Not all roofing materials, or roofers for that matter, are created equal. Roofs can be made of different materials ranging in varying qualities.

For example: say your potential new roof is a newer metal roof made of stone-coated steel or standing seam – you might never have to replace the roof, as these materials can last 50 years or longer when installed correctly! This type of roof increases the value of the house, thus increasing the purchase price, but you will get peace of mind with the protection this roof provides your new home.

A good idea during your buying process is to make sure the manufacturer and installation warranties on your roof can be transferred to you.

Ventilation

A roof may look perfect to the naked eye, but an inspector should be able to distinguish if a roof has proper ventilation. Proper ventilation lets sunlight and air through easily. Poor ventilation can lead to high energy costs, mold formation, and a number of other issues.

Drainage and Leaks

A roof’s drainage system involves downspouts, gutters, and drainage pipes. Let an expert check the drainage of the roof.

Be sure that the drainage pipes run along the roof and empty into a storm well and do not puddle on the ground. If there are signs of flooding or excessive water flowing along the rooftop, it may mean that the soak wells are not the right size or need cleaning. Gutters should be clear, free of rust, free of cracks, and free of any asphalt grains.

Roof leaks can cause structural damage to your entire home and can be difficult to determine where the leak is coming from. Be sure that all rooftop leak points are inspected before the purchase.

Mold

Drainage issues, roof damage, and poor ventilation can cause mold. Mold forms when water gets trapped between structures of the roof and can cause serious damage, odor, and potential health issues. Many experts will use an infrared camera to look for mold, so that’s why it’s always best to go to a professional for help.

Damage

Regardless of the age or quality of the home’s roof, the roof is always in the elements so it is crucial that the wear and tear of the roof is inspected. If the roof has shingles, make sure they are in good shape. You should be able to spot from the ground if there are any signs of shingles that are cracking, curling, peeling, balding or shrinking on your roof.

