Buyers Seeking a Luxury Estate Home for Sale in Brentwood, Tennessee Will Want to See This Property

Buyers in the market for a luxury estate home for sale in Brentwood, Tennessee, might also consider purchasing land with endless possibilities to build the estate of their dreams. 8324 Moores Lane, Brentwood, Tennessee 37027 is an ideal property. And the builder is offering a full luxury home site plan ready-made for the unique property.

With five acres of land, you can build a sprawling estate complete with the amenities and living space of your dreams. A unique aspect of this property is that it comes with a floor plan designed to be an entertainer’s paradise. Included with the purchase of the land are the following assets.

Floor plan Survey Site plan Landscaping plan Pool/spa plan Renderings Interior finishing ideas

About the Plans for this Luxury Estate Home

Visit the listing to see stunning images displaying what the homesite can look like once the full plan is constructed. It includes beautiful landscaping and takes advantage of a small creek that runs through the property to build an owner’s retreat.

Trees line the front of the property to offer seclusion and privacy while ornamental landscaping runs along the extensive driveway leading up to the home for the ultimate curb appeal and welcome for guests.

Generous windows grace the front of the home to welcome Tennessee’s beauty and natural light into the home. Out back, there’s a large pool and spa area, perfect for entertaining during the warm summer months. The pool’s landscaping will help you feel at home among nature and offer a sense of relaxation and enjoyment in the space.

Much of the interior styling and decorating is done in the plans as well, but because the home is a custom design, you can change the plans to meet your unique lifestyle and interests.

Property Location

One of the greatest selling points for the property is the fact that it is close to I-65 with easy access to Brentwood, Franklin, Cool Springs and Nashville.

The property is also along a bike trail that will quickly deliver you to Crockett Park, Concord Park, River Park, the library, the local YMCA, and more.

If you’re looking for a great place to raise a family, this is it. You’ll have access to some of the best schools in the area including, Crockett Elementary, Woodland Middle School and Ravenwood High School

Ready to break ground on your dream home? Contact Susan Gregory at 615-207-5600 to learn more about 8324 Moores Lane, Brentwood, Tennessee 37027, or make an offer before someone else purchases this ideal land.