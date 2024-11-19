Buy a Tree, Change a Life: Gateway Church in Franklin’s Holiday Christmas Tree Lot Returns!

The holiday season is in full swing, and Gateway Church Franklin is once again bringing festive cheer with its annual Christmas tree lot as part of the “Buy a Tree, Change a Life” campaign. This cherished tradition supports both local and global missions, embodying the spirit of giving during this special time of year.

A Tree That Changes Lives

Gateway Church is part of a national initiative where churches purchase entire harvests from Christmas tree farms. These trees are sold to fund community programs and international projects, with a special focus on supporting children. All proceeds will be donated, emphasizing the meaningful impact each tree purchase can have.

The tree lot, conveniently located at Gateway Church (1288 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, TN), opens Thanksgiving week. Trees typically sell out within two weeks, so early visits are encouraged to secure a beautiful tree while making a difference.

HOURS & SCHEDULE

November 23 through December 5

Saturdays & Sundays: 10 am-8 pm

Monday Through Friday: 4 pm-8 pm

Extended hours on Black Friday (Nov 24): 10 am-8 pm

Closed Thanksgiving Day

A Community Tradition

The Christmas tree lot is more than a fundraising event—it’s a community celebration. Whether you’re selecting the perfect tree with family or stopping by to enjoy the holiday atmosphere, this event offers an opportunity to connect with neighbors and embrace the true spirit of the season.

Join Us This Christmas at Gateway Church Franklin

Don’t miss your chance to participate in this heartwarming tradition. Stay updated through Gateway Church’s website and social media pages to ensure you don’t miss out. After the trees are gone, Gateway invites you to celebrate the season with their Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services, offering a welcoming space to reflect and rejoice with loved ones.

IMPORTANT DATES

Saturday, November 16th – Set Up Day 9 am – 1 pm

Sunday, November 17th – Kick Off Rally 6:00 pm

Thursday, November 21st – Tree Delivery Day (TBD)

Friday, November 22nd – Wreath Making Day (TBD)

Saturday, November 23rd – Sales Begin 10 am – 8 pm

For more details, visit Gateway Church Franklin or contact the church at (615) 415-9126. Let’s make this holiday season one of joy, generosity, and community.

