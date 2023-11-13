Buy a Tree, Change A Life: 10th Anniversary at Gateway Church



Gateway Church is once again bringing the Christmas Tree Farm to town – Christmas tree sales open on Saturday, November 18, 2023!

This year marks the 10th Anniversary of their “Buy a Tree, Save a Life” annual fundraising campaign in Franklin. To date, Gateway Church has raised and distributed an incredible $268,550.97 to support the local community.

Gateway Church is part of a collaboration with dozens of churches that buy out an entire Christmas Tree Farm that they bring to their local communities to fund “Buy a Tree, Change a Life” mission priorities that help children in Williamson County and around the globe. As they celebrate ten years of this cherished tradition, the tree lot opening marks the official start of the most wonderful time of the year!

Learn more about what you can find at the Gateway Church Christmas Tree Lot:

Frasier Firs, Wreaths, and Garlands

As the doors open to the community, twinkling lights beckon visitors to explore the rows of lush evergreens in search of that one special tree. The lot is as close to a winter wonderland as you can get in Franklin, TN!

The Gateway Church Christmas Tree Lot offers Frasier firs in a variety of sizes for the perfect centerpiece for your holiday celebration. In addition, you can find fresh holiday wreaths and garlands to adorn your home for the season.

Fun for the Whole Family!

Gateway Church creates an entire atmosphere of holiday joy with seasonal activities to make choosing your tree an evening of festive excitement. Your family will love all this magical tree lot experience has to offer!

Make merry by the bonfire with hot cocoa and s’mores, then commemorate the evening at the photo booth! Gateway Church even sells t-shirts to remember the fun of choosing your tree this year.

Join us at Gateway Church from November 18 through December 1 (or until trees are sold out!)

Trees will sell quickly, so make your plan to stop by ASAP!

Visit the lot at Gateway Church :

1288 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, TN 37064

Monday – Friday: 4pm – 8pm | Saturdays & Sundays: 10am – 8pm

Black Friday: 10am – 8pm | Closed Thanksgiving Day

Reach out today if you have any questions! Gateway Church can be reached by phone at (615) 538-6040 or through their contact form.