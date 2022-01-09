Buy a Brick for Franklin High’s New Courtyard

Franklin High School is creating a new campus courtyard, and it wants the community to be involved.

The courtyard, which will be located behind Howard Gamble Stadium, will honor the legacy of the past, present and future students and faculty of the school. To help build the outdoor space, members of the community may purchase and personalize a brick to be used. Those interested in purchasing a brick may select one of two personalization options. The first option includes text without a logo or clipart, and the second option includes text with a logo or clipart. Option one costs $100 per brick, and option two costs $120 per brick.

To learn more about the different options available and to make a purchase, visit the fundraiser’s website.