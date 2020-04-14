Nolensville’s annual Buttercup Festival has been rescheduled for June 13th. The festival was originally scheduled for April 18th.

“To our Festival Goers – We know this is disappointing and we are going to work extremely hard to make the June 13th Festival Day the best one yet!!! Please save the date and plan for a fun, family-friendly day while supporting 100’s of local businesses! Share the new date early and often,” festival organizers wrote on Facebook.

The festival is issuing refunds to any vendors who cannot make the new date. Vendors are asked to email nolensvillebuttercup@gmail.com with the subject line of “June 13th.”