Butler, Jackson Preparing For East-West Shrine Bowl Thursday in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Two outstanding defensive leaders in defensive lineman Matthew Butler and defensive back Theo Jackson will represent Tennessee football at the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET live on NFL Network from Allegiant Stadium. Both are members of the West team roster.

Butler, a native of Raleigh, North Carolina, has dazzled scouts all week as one of the most productive linemen at practices in Las Vegas. He took advantage of his super senior season under defensive line coach Rodney Garner , leading all Tennessee defensive linemen in tackles (47), while ranking fourth on the squad in tackles for loss (8.5) and third in sacks (5). He added seven quarterback hurries.

Butler, a CoSIDA Academic All-American, was tabbed one of the SEC’s top 10 defensive linemen by Pro Football Focus in rush defense on the year. He played 726 snaps in 2021, most among conference defensive linemen.

Jackson was added to the roster on Tuesday morning prior to practice. A second-team All-SEC selection as a fifth-year senior, the Nashville native enjoyed the best season of his career, racking up 78 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one interception returned for a touchdown in 12 starts at the STAR position.

He ranked second in the SEC and tied for 14th in the FBS in pass breakups with 12, and he tied for the league lead in tackles for loss among defensive backs.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is the longest running college all-star football game in the nation. Butler and Jackson become the 51st and 52nd Vols, respectively, to represent the program in the bowl dating back to 1932. It’s the first time Tennessee has sent multiple representatives to the game since 2014.