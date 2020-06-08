



Two local business owners are combining their solo projects to form a new partnership capitalizing on their individual strengths – one as a veteran entrepreneur and the other a successful newcomer – to create a new life and home organizing model that focuses on helping clients find a sense of clarity, balance and control in their lives and homes.

Cynthia Lindsey, owner of the 14-year-old Organizing Ease company, is partnering with Amy Delaplain, owner of Project Organize 615 which opened in 2017 and quickly expanded in the Middle Tennessee home organizing market.

The two women are blending their businesses into the new venture, Its Arranged, and bringing their seven employees along.

“The industry as a whole is very solopreneur-oriented,” said Lindsey who is a long-time member of the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals™ (NAPO®) and currently serving on the Board of Directors for the national association.

“Over the past 10 years or so the growth in the industry, however, has been multi-person businesses and the partnership model is fairly new to our field.”

Lindsey said when she met Delaplain at a NAPO meeting she saw the strengths the PO615 owner brought to the table, which complemented her own. After 14 years of running her successful business alone, the idea of forming a partnership appealed to her.

“I felt like this trend of a veteran organizer partnering with a newer organizer in the field who has had great success with new energy and fresh ideas would be a powerhouse in our industry,” Lindsey said. “I was not ready to retire but was looking for some way to pivot. Combining with a partner who is younger can really extend the life of my company.”

For Delaplain, who currently serves on the NAPO Nashville board after joining in 2017 when she started her Franklin-based business, the partnership is a way to continue expanding. Coming from corporate project management, Delaplain followed her passion for organizing when she began her solo project. It quickly grew from just Delaplain to a team of five employees within the first two years.

“Cynthia has done a lot of self-reflection and studying of her strengths, which appealed to me,” Delaplain said. “I was ready to take my business to the next level and this partnership allows me to do that. While I continue to use my strengths in the areas of marketing, finance, and operations, I will have Cynthia to handle the business development, HR and legal aspects of running a business.”

Its Arranged is the result of months of planning and developing an ethos around the mission and vision for the business. Both even managed to push through with planning despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The life and home organization concept comes out of their desire to help individuals and families find calm tranquility in their living space or to find a fresh start. It mimics what the two women are doing with their new partnership and may be needed now more than ever.

“We want to help people bring things back to the basics, what’s important, which is simplifying your life, finding calm in your surroundings and eliminating things and thoughts that are scattered and manic,” Lindsey said. “We work with people to organize their homes and their lives and in particular during times like a move when things can really become chaotic.”

At the core of what they want to do with Its Arranged is help others live their best life. “We believe in living life to the fullest and inspiring others to do the same,” they said in their business mission statement. “Our clients are our focus and improving the quality of their lives is our mission. In the ofﬁce or in the home, our commitment is to create spaces where our clients can thrive, and to manage move transitions and remodel projects with ease.”

Its Arranged offers home and life management, professional organizing and move management executed with years of strong project management experience. The team is ready to take new clients and continue working with the clients who have supported Organize Ease and PO615.



