Burn Permits Required Through May 15

To minimize the risk of wildland fires, Tennesseans are reminded that a burn permit from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry (TDF) is required for debris burning from October 15 through May 15.

“Burn permits help us communicate with landowners about when and where it is safe to burn at any given time,” State Forester Heather Slayton said. “Obtaining a permit is vital for keeping our communities and firefighters safe.”

For those planning to burn debris or clear natural yard waste, a burn permit from TDF is mandatory in all counties that allow open burning, unless local restrictions apply. Burning materials like leaves, branches, tree limbs, twigs, and other woody vegetation and yard trimmings is legal with a permit and can be an effective method to manage vegetative waste.

If permits are not being issued in your county or region, it is because conditions are hazardous for burning. Burning without a permit is illegal and can lead to a fine or up to 30 days in jail.

Some municipalities and counties have additional requirements for burning, so always check local rules, especially if you live within city limits.

Permits may be obtained online seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern and Central, depending on your location, by visiting www.BurnSafeTN.org. For residents without internet access, permits are available via phone Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Central, except for holidays, by calling 877-350-BURN (2876). The phone system may experience a high call volume at times, leading to long wait times, so we encourage all permit applicants to use the online system.

Burn permits are issued for the day on which they are obtained, so plan to get a permit on the day you will burn.

To report illegal burning, contact the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation at 1-888-891-TDEC. If you have tips on intentionally set fires, call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. It is open 24/7 and callers remain anonymous.

Always follow safety guidelines when burning to ensure safety for yourself, your property, and your community:

Only burn when conditions are safe – avoid burning on windy days or when humidity is low.

Check with local authorities to ensure there are no restrictions in place. Violating these rules could result in penalties.

Notify your neighbors and local fire department before you burn.

Choose a safe location for your burn—away from trees, power lines, buildings, or other structures.

Keep fire control tools ready, including a water source like a hose or buckets, and hand tools like rakes and shovels.

Establish firebreaks by clearing a three- to five-foot perimeter around your burn pile and remove all flammable materials from this area.

Weather can shift quickly, so be prepared to extinguish your fire immediately if winds pick up or other unsafe conditions arise.

Never leave your fire unattended and stay with it until no smoke or heat remain.

For more tips on safe burning and keeping your community secure, visit www.BurnSafeTN.org.

The Division of Forestry protects Tennessee’s forests by fighting wildland fires, coordinating hazard emergency response, providing prescribed fire guidance and contract services, and conducting wildland fire training. TDF promotes the responsible use of forest resources by assisting landowners, providing quality seedlings, monitoring insects and diseases, improving urban forests, managing state forests, protecting water quality, and collecting forest inventory data. TDF also works to promote primary and secondary forest industries to stimulate the state’s economy. Visit www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests for more information.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email