Burglary Crew Strikes Home Near Walking Trail in Brentwood

On Wednesday night at approximately 8:30 p.m., four men wearing face coverings were seen on camera in the Witherspoon subdivision. A residential burglary was discovered today, May 22, in the same neighborhood.

Homeowners are asked to call BPD immediately if they observe suspicious activity in or around their residences. This burglary group targets homes near walking trails and wooded areas between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. They approach residences from the rear and break windows or glass doors to make entry. They carry backpacks or small bags to conceal burglary tools and stolen items.

Additional BPD officers will be on patrol over the holiday weekend. Please call 911 to report an emergency or (615) 371-0160 to report suspicious activity.

