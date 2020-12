BurgerFi has a new seasonal shake for a limited time only! Their Brown Butter Pumpkin Pie Shake is made with creamy Vanilla Custard, pieces of Brown Butter Pumpkin Pie, and topped with a caramel drizzle.

Also not to be missed is their new New Spicy Fi’ed Chicken Sandwich. Made with All-Natural Chicken Breast, topped with Ghost Pepper Honey, homemade Hot Pickles, Spicy Mayo, and fresh Jalapeños.

BurgerFi in Brentwood is located at 7010 Executive Center Drive Suite 100, Brentwood, TN 37027.