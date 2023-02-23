BurgerFi Unveils BBQ Rodeo Burger Available for a Limited Time Only

Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BurgerFi and the casual dining pizza brand Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, introduce its first new product launch of the year, the BBQ Rodeo Burger. Available now through April 17, 2023, the BBQ Rodeo Burger provides the perfect combination of savory, sweet, and spicy.

“At BurgerFi, we are committed to providing the highest quality Angus Beef burgers in the industry,” says Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman at BurgerFi. “As a better-for-you brand, we pair fresh ingredients with ingenuity to push the flavor profile and create delicious burgers that satisfy our guests’ cravings.”

The BBQ Rodeo Burger takes the brand’s signature All-Natural Angus Beef seared with Charred Jalapeños, and topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, homemade Crispy Haystack Onions and tangy Memphis Sweet BBQ sauce. This new, limited-time burger can be ordered in restaurant, via the BurgerFi App or online at BurgerFi.com, and is available for pick-up or delivery.

“The addition of the BBQ Rodeo Burger comes at the perfect time as BurgerFi will participate in this year’s Burger Bash® hosted by Emeril Lagasse at the annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival, right in our backyard,” says Cindy Syracuse, Chief Marketing Officer at BurgerFi. “We’re ready to not only launch the best-tasting burger at the highest profile burger event there is, but also show guests how BurgerFi continually takes the classic burger to the next level. We invite all attendees to come try the BBQ Rodeo Burger for themselves on Thursday, February 23 from 7:30-10:30 PM.”

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is a chef-driven concept with responsibly sourced ingredients. The “better-for-you” brand’s menu has tasty options for its varied customer base.

For more information about BurgerFi or to find the nearest location, visit www.burgerfi.com and download the BurgerFi app for free fries on your first order.