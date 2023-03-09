BurgerFi Introduces St. Patrick’s Day Mint Shake with Oreo

BurgerFi and the casual dining pizza brand Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, introduces the new Mint Shake with Oreo® just in time to celebrate spring and St. Patrick’s Day. Featuring BurgerFi’s signature green color, this decadent dessert will be available at participating BurgerFi locations.

“A big part of BurgerFi’s strategy is combining ingredients to create flavors that people will crave and love,” says Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman at BurgerFi. “This new shake is a play on the beloved mint-chip combination and we’re confident it will become a fan favorite.”

The sweet and minty flavor profile is a fun take on one of America’s top three favorite ice cream flavors, Mint Chocolate Chip, based on BurgerFi’s signature Cookies + Cream with Oreo® Custard Shake. This new, limited-time shake can be ordered in participating restaurants, via the BurgerFi App or online at BurgerFi.com, and is available for pick-up or delivery.

“In March because of St. Patrick’s Day, guests are looking for fun ways to celebrate their love of green treats,” says Cindy Syracuse, Chief Marketing Officer at BurgerFi. “This was the perfect opportunity to revamp our Cookies + Cream with Oreo® Custard Shake and make it minty green.”

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is a chef-driven concept with responsibly sourced ingredients. The “better-for-you” brand’s menu has tasty options for its varied customer base including never frozen, All-Natural Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals, or additives, Cage-Free Fi’ed Chicken Tenders and Sandwiches, and Frozen Custard Desserts.