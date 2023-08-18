BurgerFi in Brentwood Closes

BurgerFi at City Park, 7010 Executive Drive in Brentwood, has closed.

The now-vacated restaurant has no sign on the door announcing its closure. The restaurant has also been removed from the restaurant’s website.

BurgerFi opened in 2015 in Brentwood; it was the second location to open in Tennessee and the 77th for the brand in the US.

The burger-focused restaurant offered healthier alternatives, specializing in all-natural, free-range, hormone- and antibiotic-free beef.

A BurgerFi location in Hendersonville remains open at 271 Indian Lake Boulevard.

The location will not be unoccupied for long. A City Park representative confirmed Waldo’s Chicken will open soon in the former BurgerFi spot.