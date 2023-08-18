BurgerFi in Brentwood Closes

By
Donna Vissman
-
BurgerFi at City Park, 7010 Executive Drive in Brentwood, has closed.

The now-vacated restaurant has no sign on the door announcing its closure. The restaurant has also been removed from the restaurant’s website.

BurgerFi opened in 2015 in Brentwood; it was the second location to open in Tennessee and the 77th for the brand in the US.

The burger-focused restaurant offered healthier alternatives, specializing in all-natural, free-range, hormone- and antibiotic-free beef.

A BurgerFi location in Hendersonville remains open at 271 Indian Lake Boulevard.

The location will not be unoccupied for long. A City Park representative confirmed Waldo’s Chicken will open soon in the former BurgerFi spot.

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

