BurgerFi Adds New Texas Toast Patty Melt for a Limited Time

BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) (“BurgerFi”), owner of leading fast-casual brand BurgerFi and the casual dining pizza brand Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, is adding a new Patty Melt served on Texas Toast. Available for a limited time, the Patty Melt and new melted version of the award-winning BBQ Rodeo Burger are hitting the menu May 2.

The Patty Melt is made with 100% All-Natural Angus Beef and served with melted American cheese, caramelized onions, and BurgerFi’s signature Fi sauce. But a Patty Melt isn’t complete without toast, and BurgerFi is going big by serving it pressed between two pieces of Texas Toast.

“One of the reasons are guests are so loyal is because they appreciate the creativity that we have in developing craveable menu items they love,” said Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman at BurgerFi. We offer the best-tasting burgers, available in new and exciting ways, including the new Patty Melt on Texas Toast. We’re also adding a new melted version of our BBQ Rodeo Burger, which has been overwhelming loved by employees and guests alike, continuing our strategy to innovate the BurgerFi menu with original new offerings our guests crave.”

The other limited-time melt is a twist on the BBQ Rodeo Burger, which just won the Very Best Burger award at the 2023 South Beach Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash, one of the premier food and wine events in the country. The 100% All-Natural Angus Beef burger is grilled with charred jalapeños and topped with pepper jack cheese, homemade crispy haystack onions, and tangy Memphis sweet barbecue sauce that’s served between two pieces of Texas Toast, creating a savory, sweet and spicy flavor profile.

“Burger lovers will melt their hearts out with the two new cheesy melts coming to the menu,” said Cindy Syracuse, Chief Marketing Officer at BurgerFi. “Traditionalists will love the Patty Melt, while guests who like something a little spicier and more adventurous can try the melted version of the BBQ Rodeo Burger. Both are delicious and, most importantly, served on everyone’s favorite, Texas Toast.”