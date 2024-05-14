Burger King Turns 70! Free Food, Birthday Pie & More

Michael Carpenter
Burger King® Celebrates 70 Years With a New Birthday Pie Dessert and a Week Full of Delicious Deals
Photo by Burger King

HAPPY 70th BIRTHDAY, BKBurger King® is inviting Guests to celebrate its milestone birthday with an all new and festive dessert – the Birthday Pie Slice. Available for a limited-time at participating restaurants nationwide starting May 13, 2024 the new Birthday Pie Slice features a creamy birthday cake flavored pie-filling in a cookie crumb crust topped with rainbow-colored sprinkles, cake bites, and whipped topping.

The party doesn’t stop there! Burger King is best known for the delicious burgers they’ve been flame-grilling since 1954, so starting on National Hamburger Day (May 28), Members of the BK loyalty program can enjoy a full week of Royal Perks offers with any purchase of $0.70 or more – a nod to 70 great years of flame-grilling – in the BK® App and online. The week-long line-up of deals* includes:

  • Tuesday, May 28: In honor of National Hamburger Day, enjoy a free hamburger with a purchase $0.70 or more.
  • Wednesday, May 29: Kick-start the day and enjoy a free Croissan’wich® with a purchase of $0.70 or more.
  • Thursday, May 30: Enjoy a free medium soft drink with a purchase of $0.70 or more.
  • Friday, May 31: Enjoy the flame-grilled goodness of a free cheeseburger with a purchase of $0.70 or more.
  • Saturday, June 1: The day BK officially turns 70! Celebrate the brand with a free Birthday Pie Slice with a purchase of $0.70 or more.
  • Sunday, June 2: Get a free Original Crispy Chicken Sandwich with a purchase of $0.70 or more.
  • Monday, June 3: Grab a free Whopper® Jr. with a purchase of $0.70 or more.

To find your nearest restaurant and learn more about the new Birthday Pie Slice and week of special offers available to Royal Perks Members, please visit www.bk.com.

Source: Burger King

