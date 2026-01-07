Burger King Kicks Off 2026 with the Ultimate Steakhouse Whopper

Burger King continues expanding its “Whopper by You” platform with the January 6, 2025 debut of the Ultimate Steakhouse Whopper, a guest-inspired creation born from over 600,000 customer submissions. The Miami-based chain’s latest innovation combines premium steakhouse ingredients with flame-grilled beef, delivering bold flavors that reflect what Whopper enthusiasts have been requesting since the platform’s 2024 launch.

What Makes the Ultimate Steakhouse Whopper Different

The Ultimate Steakhouse Whopper distinguishes itself through its premium ingredient combination designed to replicate classic steakhouse flavors. The sandwich features 4.4 ounces of 100% flame-grilled beef served on a toasted sesame seed bun. The ingredient stack includes golden onion rings, crispy bacon, sautéed mushrooms, melty Swiss cheese, and creamy peppercorn aioli, creating a multi-layered flavor profile that delivers restaurant-quality taste in a fast-food format.

How Whopper by You Transforms Customer Feedback into Menu Items

Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer for Burger King US&C, emphasizes the brand’s commitment to fan-driven innovation. The “Whopper by You” initiative allows guests to customize and submit their dream Whopper builds through an online platform, ranging from spicy variations to cheese-loaded combinations. This direct feedback mechanism has generated more than 600,000 submissions to date, with the Ultimate Steakhouse Whopper representing the third fan-inspired creation to reach national menus.

Previous Whopper by You Success Stories

The Ultimate Steakhouse Whopper follows two successful predecessor launches from 2024. The BBQ Brisket Whopper and Crispy Onion Whopper served as the inaugural fan-inspired innovations in the series, demonstrating the viability of crowd-sourced menu development. Burger King plans to continue the “Whopper by You” program throughout 2025, with additional guest-inspired creations scheduled for later in the year.

Cinnamon Apple Pie Returns as Limited-Time Dessert Option

Complementing the Ultimate Steakhouse Whopper launch, Burger King reintroduces warm Cinnamon Apple Pie to menus starting January 6, 2025. The seasonal dessert addresses customer requests for sweet menu options and will be available while supplies last. The timing allows guests to pair the new sandwich with a complementary dessert, creating a complete meal experience.

Where to Find the Ultimate Steakhouse Whopper and Submit Your Own Creation

The Ultimate Steakhouse Whopper becomes available at participating Burger King locations nationwide beginning January 6, 2025. Guests interested in submitting their own Whopper innovations can visit the dedicated platform at BK.com/WBY. Royal Perks members can access exclusive offers through the Burger King mobile app, available for download on iOS and Android devices. Restaurant locations and additional menu information are accessible at BK.com.

Source: Burger King

