Burger King Introduces New Frozen Cotton Candy Beverage

Apr. 3, 2024 – A sweet treat that sparks joy in the hearts of millions – fluffy cotton candy – is floating its way onto Burger King menus starting April 11 in the form of a refreshing, all-new Frozen Cotton Candy* beverage.

Available nationwide while supplies last, the deliciously sweet Frozen Cotton Candy beverage offers a delicious balance of blue raspberry and cotton candy flavor, making it the perfect treat to ignite (and cool off) those tastebuds this spring. In addition, Guests can elevate their Frozen Cotton Candy experience – or any of their other favorite frozen beverages from Burger King – by adding a new cold foam cloud topping for an additional charge, which is sure to have everyone walking on Cloud 9!

“After bringing the heat last summer with the successful launch of our Frozen Fanta® Kickin’ Mango, we wanted to cool things off a bit this season with our new, refreshingly sweet Frozen Cotton Candy beverage offerings,” said Pat O’Toole, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King North America. “And our innovative cold foam topper is just another way we’re bringing ‘Have It Your Way’ to life, giving Guests the option to add another layer of flavor to their frozen beverages.”

In addition, Royal Perks members can chase clouds and good vibes by playing Cloud Float, a new digital game** exclusively available in the BK app that allows users to soar through the clouds to collect points to win Crowns, food and drink perks, and limited-edition swag!

To find your nearest Burger King restaurant or learn more about the Frozen Cotton Candy beverage, please visit www.bk.com.

*Limited time only at participating U.S. Burger King® restaurants. Price and participation vary. Tax extra.

Source: Burger King

