Burger King Introduces New Fiery Buffalo Flavor to Royal Crispy Wraps

Burger King is bringing the heat to its fan-favorite wraps with an all-new Fiery Buffalo Royal Crispy Wrap. Starting March 7, 2024 the fiery flavor will be available for Guests to try alongside the existing lineup of Royal Crispy Wraps that launched on menus nationwide last August – including Classic, Spicy and Honey Mustard.

“Since their initial launch to menus nationwide last year, our Royal Crispy Wraps quickly became the most popular limited time offering (LTO) to hit Burger King menus in the U.S. within the last four years.

The new Fiery Buffalo Royal Crispy Wrap features crispy white meat chicken breast fillet coated in a spicy Buffalo glaze and a creamy Buffalo sauce with juicy tomato and crisp lettuce in a soft warm tortilla. And, the Royal Crispy Wraps aren’t the only thing getting some heat – Burger King is also bringing the Fiery Buffalo flavor to its nuggets starting March 7. Fiery Nuggets feature bite-sized white meat chicken nuggets coated in a spicy Buffalo glaze for heat and flavor in every bite. Available at participating restaurants nationwide while supplies last*, both the Fiery Buffalo wraps and nuggets are available starting at $2.99 each.

“Since their initial launch to menus nationwide last year, our Royal Crispy Wraps quickly became the most popular limited time offering (LTO) to hit Burger King menus in the U.S. within the last four years,” said Pat O’Toole, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King North America. “Despite being launched as an LTO, wraps are here to stay. And, we’re excited to bring a new flavor to Guests with Fiery Buffalo, which brings a tangy, buttery buffalo flavor with the perfect amount of spice.”

To find your nearest Burger King restaurant and sample the newly launched and innovative menu items like Fiery Buffalo Royal Crispy Wrap and Fiery Nuggets, please visit www.bk.com.

*Limited time only at participating U.S. Burger King® restaurants. Price and participation vary. Tax extra.

Source: Burger King

​