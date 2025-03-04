Burger King Introduces Bold New Steakhouse Bacon Whopper

Now more than ever, fans will know Burger King as the one place they can truly “Have it Your Way” – whether that means holding the pickles, adding extra cheese, or inspiring the next great Whopper creation. Last year for the first time ever, Burger King encouraged Guests to create their own version of the Whopper through the Million Dollar Whopper Contest, which culminated with the launch of three new and delicious Guest-created Whopper sandwiches in restaurants nationwide. And now? BK fans are asking for more. That’s why starting March 6, Burger King is introducing The Steakhouse Bacon Whopper, the latest Whopper innovation inspired by Guests’ requests.

The Steakhouse Bacon Whopper combines signature steakhouse favorites including A.1. ® sauce, crispy onions, bacon, Swiss cheese, creamy peppercorn aioli, lettuce and tomato – a flavor combination Burger King uncovered through submissions to the Million Dollar Whopper Contest and comments on social. This delicious creation is an inspired take on a classic that you might expect to find on the menu of your favorite steakhouse. But now, for a limited time, you can get one at your neighborhood BK!

In addition to bringing a new Whopper to our menu, Burger King is also encouraging Guests to test new ways to enjoy their favorite combo meal – by choosing premium same-sized side options at no additional cost. For the first time ever, in addition to classic French Fries, Onion Rings, and Have-sies®, Guests can request Chicken Fries, Mozzarella Fries or Churro Fries to accompany their favorite sandwich and soft drink to create their own personalized dream combo meal**.

Finally, Guests can help support the Burger King Foundation*** (BKF) by rounding up their order total to the nearest dollar when they dine at participating restaurants from March 3 – April 11. These generous donations will aid the BKF in its mission to further students’ education through scholarships, building on the more than $60 million that has been awarded to recipients across the U.S. and Canada since 2000.

To find your nearest Burger King restaurant, learn more about the new Steakhouse Bacon Whopper, Combo Combination or to donate to Burger King Foundation, please visit www.bk.com.

