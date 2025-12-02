Burger King Introduces All-New SpongeBob Movie Menu

Dec. 1, 2025 – Burger King® is inviting Guests to experience an under-the-sea-inspired adventure for the whole family, teaming up with The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants™ to launch the all-new SpongeBob Menu. With a longtime tradition of bringing fun and flavor to its partnerships, this menu is no exception, serving up a collection of sea-sonal creations just in time for the holidays.

The SpongeBob menu features limited-time creations inspired by all your favorite SpongeBob movie characters, including:

-SpongeBob’s Krabby Whopper®: A 1/4 lb. 100% beef patty, flame grilled on a yellow square bun, (color from natural spice) stacked with melty American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, and a splash of mayo and ketchup.

– Mr. Krabs’ Cheesy Bacon Tots: Crispy, coin-shaped tots filled with gooey cheese, savory bacon bits, and fluffy potatoes. Served in a treasure chest carton, they’re a crispy, cheesy jackpot straight from the Krusty Krab®.

– Patrick’s Star-berry Shortcake Pie: Strawberry shortcake pie slice with strawberry and vanilla flavored creamy layers, a crunchy cookie crumb crust, shortcake cookie crumbles, and pink star-shaped sprinkles make this dessert a star-studded undersea treat inspired by SpongeBob’s best pal, Patrick.

– Pirate’s Frozen Pineapple Float: Icy refreshing frozen pineapple flavored beverage topped with tropical flavor cold foam. Sip, slurp, and let your imagination set sail with every frosty sip.

– Bikini Bottom™ Bundle : Can’t pick just one? Enjoy all four LTO items in a Pineapple shaped Under the Sea Box, complete with medium float and 8-piece Cheesy Bacon Tots.

– King Jr. Meal: For the tiniest fans in the family, Burger King is offering a special-edition King Jr. Meal in a Pineapple shaped Under the Sea Box, featuring one of six collectible SpongeBob™ toys and limited-edition SpongeBob crown.

“At Burger King we do partnerships that are fun for the whole family and Oh Jellyfish! Arghh we ready for SpongeBob this month!” said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King US&C. “This latest partnership with The SpongeBob™ Movie might just be our most exciting menu yet, with four delicious menu innovations, one-of-a-kind kids toys, and exclusive packaging including two special edition BK crowns.”

And the adventure doesn’t stop there! Royal Perks members are invited to order items from the SpongeBob Menu with SpongeBob himself through the BK App and get access to exclusive meals. Miami-based fans can experience an exclusive BK x SpongeBob pop-up experience on Saturday, Dec. 6 and Sunday, Dec. 7 at 701 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL, 33125.

Guests can also continue the adventure beyond the menu as The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants™ hits U.S. theatres on Dec. 19, 2025. For more information on the SpongeBob™ Movie Menu, to become a Royal Perks member, or to find your nearest restaurant, please visit www.bk.com or download the app. Be sure to follow @BurgerKing on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok for the latest menu updates and more.

Source: Burger King

