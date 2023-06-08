Burger King Closes on Columbia Ave in Franklin

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Donna Vissman

Burger King has closed its doors in Franklin.

Located at 2009 Columbia Avenue, the restaurant is now vacant.

photo by Donna Vissman

A note on the door to customers states, “Thank you, Franklin, for your business over the years! We have permanently closed this restaurant and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Nation’s Restaurant News reported in May that Burger King’s parent company Restaurant Brand International shared it would close 300 to 400 restaurants this year. The company typically closes 100 stores each year.

As of March 2023, Burger King had 18,911 restaurants.

The Cool Springs location is currently open at 1911 Mallory Lane, Franklin.

Donna Vissman
