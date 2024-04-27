Bulger, Loredo Nominated for McWhorter Scholarship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Jack Bulger from Vanderbilt’s baseball team and Jennifer Loredo from the bowling program are the university’s nominees for the SEC’s H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete-of-the-Year awards.

The H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Postgraduate Scholarship has been presented by the Southeastern Conference since 1986 to the league’s top male and female scholar-athletes.

The conference will name the 2024 recipients of the male and female awards on April 30.

Bulger has appeared in more than 160 games for the baseball program. He is an economics major with minors in business and digital fabrication. Bulger has earned Dean’s List honors five times and has been on the SEC Academic Honor Roll every year. A native of Bowie, Maryland, Bulger has 17 career home runs, 93 RBI and was a member of the 2023 SEC Tournament championship squad.

Loredo is a law, history and society major with a 3.828 GPA. She’s been Dean’s List for seven consecutive semesters and made the Southland Bowling League Academic Honor Roll and SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll three times. Loredo was the Most Outstanding Bowler at the 2023 NCAA Championship after helping the Commodores to the national title and was a first-team Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar.

The SEC provides the league’s male and female McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the Year Postgraduate Scholarship recipients with a $20,000 postgraduate scholarship. The 26 remaining male and female finalists for the award will also receive a $10,000 postgraduate scholarship.

The award recipients are chosen by a committee of Faculty Athletics Representatives from the 14 SEC institutions and will also be honored by the league membership at SEC annual spring meeting in Destin, Florida.

Source: Vanderbilt

