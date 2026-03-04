Building Trust: What 30 Years in Nashville Real Estate Has Taught Susan Gregory About Working With Builders

After more than thirty years in Nashville real estate, Susan Gregory has learned that buying or building a home is rarely just about the house. It is about people. It is about expectations. And more than anything, it is about trust.

Over the decades, Susan has worked through changing markets, shifting building trends, and Nashville’s steady growth from a regional city into one of the most active real estate markets in the country. Builders have changed. Buyers have changed. The construction process has become more complex. What has remained constant is the importance of strong relationships between the Realtor, the builder, and the buyer.

When trust exists among all three, new construction tends to be a far smoother and more rewarding experience. When it does not, even a well-built home can become stressful and frustrating.

Susan works closely with buyers building new homes across Nashville and Middle Tennessee, including first-time homebuyers, experienced homeowners, and clients relocating from other markets. No matter their background, the same questions arise. Can this builder be trusted? Will timelines be realistic? Will quality match expectations? And who is truly advocating for the buyer throughout the process?

These questions are why Susan believes relationships matter so much in new construction.



Buyers who are new to Susan Gregory Real Estate or exploring the Nashville market for the first time can learn more about her experience and approach online.

What You Will Learn in This Article

How Susan Gregory’s long-standing relationships with Nashville builders benefit her clients

Why trust between the Realtor, builder, and buyer is critical in new construction

What Susan looks for when evaluating builders before recommending them

The role Susan plays throughout the building process, not just at contract signing

How experienced guidance helps buyers avoid common new construction pitfalls

Why relationship-driven real estate matters in today’s Nashville market

Trust Is Built Over Time

When Susan began her career, Nashville’s building landscape was very different. Many builders were local, projects were smaller, and communication was often more direct. Over time, the market expanded to include custom builders, regional developers, and national homebuilding companies, all operating simultaneously.

With that growth came more complexity. Zoning considerations, development approvals, longer timelines, and layered decision-making now play a much larger role in new construction. Susan has seen firsthand how these factors can affect both builders and buyers.

Trust, in this environment, is not built quickly. Susan has learned that it develops through consistency, clear communication, and how a builder responds when challenges arise. A builder’s true character often shows not when everything goes smoothly, but when adjustments or problems need to be addressed.

Those interested in Susan’s background and long-term experience can learn more about her professional history and approach

Why Builder Relationships Matter More Than Ever

New construction is fundamentally different from purchasing a resale home. Buyers are committing to a process, not just a finished product. That process includes contracts, selections, upgrades, inspections, and final delivery, often over many months.

Susan’s role is to act as an advocate throughout that process. Because she has long-standing working relationships with many Nashville-area builders, she is able to help buyers understand how different builders operate, where flexibility exists, and what expectations should realistically be.

Buyers who want a deeper understanding of the new construction process, timelines, and key decisions often benefit from reviewing a comprehensive buyer’s guide before moving forward.

For buyers who want a clearer understanding of the financial and contractual side of building, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s guide to owning a home offers a helpful overview of planning, contracts, and long-term costs.

What 30 Years Has Taught Susan Gregory About Builders

After decades in the industry, Susan has learned that not all builders approach their work the same way. Some prioritize speed and volume, while others focus on craftsmanship, communication, and long-term reputation.

Before recommending a builder, Susan pays close attention to patterns she has observed over time. She considers how builders communicate with clients, how they manage timelines, how they handle warranty concerns, and how they respond when plans change or challenges arise.

The builders Susan trusts are those who are consistent and transparent. They set realistic expectations early, follow through on commitments, and take responsibility when issues need to be addressed. These qualities tend to matter far more than marketing materials or model homes when it comes to a successful building experience.

Susan also shares market observations and practical guidance related to new construction through articles on her blog, where buyers can learn from real-world experience navigating Nashville’s builder landscape.

The Realtor’s Role in the Builder Relationship

Susan believes the Realtor’s role becomes even more important after a new construction contract is signed. Her involvement does not end at the agreement stage. Instead, she remains engaged throughout the build.

This includes helping buyers understand contracts and timelines, guiding upgrade decisions, aligning expectations, and serving as a steady point of communication between buyer and builder. Susan works to protect her clients’ interests while maintaining productive, professional relationships with builders.

When this balance is handled well, the building process feels less stressful for everyone involved.

Advice Susan Shares With Buyers Working With Nashville Home Builders

Susan encourages buyers to slow down and ask thoughtful questions early in the process. Understanding what is standard versus upgraded, how change orders are handled, what commonly causes delays, and how warranties work can prevent frustration later.

She also helps buyers focus on decisions that truly impact long-term value, rather than getting caught up in unnecessary upgrades. Experience allows Susan to guide clients toward choices that support both lifestyle and resale considerations.

How Strong Builder Relationships Benefit Susan’s Clients

Susan’s long-term builder relationships benefit clients in practical ways. Communication tends to be clearer. Issues are addressed more efficiently. Expectations are set earlier and more realistically.

Clients often feel more confident knowing their Realtor understands both the market and the builder landscape. That confidence allows them to enjoy the process instead of worrying about every step.

Nashville’s Custom Home Market: A Relationship-Driven Business

Custom home building in Middle Tennessee requires especially close collaboration. These projects involve more decisions, longer timelines, and greater personalization.

Susan’s experience working with custom builders across areas such as Brentwood, Franklin, Green Hills, Belle Meade, and Williamson County allows her to help clients navigate complex builds with clarity. Her relationships help ensure communication stays aligned as designs evolve and construction progresses.

In these markets, trust and experience are essential.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Builder Partnerships in Nashville

Buyer expectations continue to evolve. Sustainability, smart technology, and flexible design are becoming increasingly important in new construction. Susan has seen how builders are adapting to these changes and how buyers are becoming more informed and intentional.

As Nashville continues to grow, Susan believes trusted relationships will remain critical. Builders who value communication and accountability will continue to stand out. Realtors who understand both construction and market dynamics will remain essential advocates for buyers.

Thirty Years of Relationships, One Goal

After more than thirty years in Nashville real estate, Susan Gregory’s goal remains the same. She wants her clients to feel informed, supported, and confident throughout the building process.

Building a home is a significant milestone. With the right builder and the right guidance, it can be an experience defined by excitement rather than stress.

Buyers considering new construction or custom homes in the Nashville area are encouraged to connect and begin the conversation.

