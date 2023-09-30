Building Homes in Waverly with Wright Family Home Builders



Whether you’re looking for your first home, considering a move, or planning an investment property, Wright Family Home Builders can connect you with the exact home for your needs.

With a licensed General Contractor and Realtor on the Wright Family team, we’re always looking for ideal land to build and typically have several projects in the works. We operate out of most counties surrounding Nashville, including Dickson, Davidson, Cheatham, Williamson, Humphreys, and Maury.

Currently, we have two properties underway in Waverly and Hohenwald. These areas are west of Nashville and approximately an hour and a half drive from the city. Each town has a thriving community atmosphere and a town square that hosts seasonal gatherings. They make for a picture-perfect neighborhood to live in that is still accessible to the jobs, events, and businesses in Nashville and Franklin.

Located in Waverly, this 1,116 square foot home is close to completion. With a nice-sized yard and welcoming front porch, this house features an open floor plan of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. (see Video Above)

Hohenwald

Coming Soon in Hohenwald from Wright Family Home Builders

This house in Hohenwald has framing going up and, when finished, will be just over 1,400 square feet. This home will feature an open floor plan, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a big back porch overlooking the yard.

Build with us!

We want to work with you to build your dream home or the perfect investment property for long-term rentals. New construction has many advantages, including lower utility bills, increased energy efficiency, and upgraded materials that provide you with more satisfaction as a homeowner and higher rental income as a landlord.

When you work with Wright Family Home Builders, you can select the floor plan that works best for you and the finishings that provide the best durability and appearance for your home. Get started with us today by calling 615-218-2472 or connecting with us online!