Building Bridges in Our Community with the Affordable Connectivity Program

Internet connections power our lives in many ways. We go to school online, we work remotely, we access healthcare, we socialize with friends and family – internet connectivity serves an essential purpose in keeping us united with the world around us.

Because of challenges like finances and availability, many Tennesseans require help accessing the high-speed internet needed to support their lives. Reaching these underserved communities in Middle Tennessee is a top priority for United Communications. They are proud to lead the way with their Project UNITE initiative and to participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program. These programs bring connectivity service to areas lacking access and offer financial assistance to qualified households.

Learn more about how the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is helping Middle Tennesseans get online:

What is the Affordable Connectivity Program?

The Affordable Connectivity Program was created by Congress and the FCC in 2021 to serve as a long-term investment in broadband affordability. This $14 billion program replaces the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program and helps Americans afford the internet connections needed for everyday life.

With the ACP, eligible households receive a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service and up to $75 per month for residents on qualifying Tribal lands. The benefit is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household.

How does the Affordable Connectivity Program help Middle Tennesseans?

By participating in the Affordable Connectivity Program, United Communications allows more residents in their service areas to connect to high-speed internet. This program ensures that more children have access to the schooling resources they need, residents with healthcare or accessibility needs have increased access to online support, and our communities are more connected to the world around them.

How do I check my eligibility for the ACP?

As many as 1,131,000 households in Tennessee may be eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program without realizing it! Whether you are a current customer of United Communications or a potential customer looking to connect, you can read their instructions to check eligibility and apply for the ACP online.

Eligible households should apply through the FCC government website and then contact the support team at United Communications to ensure the discount is applied. Keep in mind that your household is only able to receive one ACP benefit.

Building Connections: The Affordable Connectivity Program and Project UNITE

In addition to participating in the Affordable Connectivity Program to provide Middle Tennesseans with financial assistance in connecting to the internet, United Communications is committed to expanding high-speed internet access to underserved communities with their Project UNITE initiative.

United Communications is dedicated to reaching under-connected areas so residents and businesses throughout Middle Tennessee have access to this essential service.

A Leader in Broadband Connectivity

Providing decades of service in Middle Tennessee, United Communications is a leading internet service provider offering advanced communications solutions to thousands of residential homes and businesses.

As members of the local communities they serve, they are passionate about reaching under-connected residents and providing high-speed internet to more households in the cities, towns, and rural areas of Middle Tennessee. With the Affordable Connectivity Program and Project UNITE, United Communications is proud to offer solutions for households needing help with internet access.

