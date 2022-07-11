Build Your Dream Home With These 5 Lots for Sale in Fairview

Looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city? Maybe find a nice piece of land to build your own oasis for some peace and quiet? Fairview might be the place for you!

17222 Brush Creek Rd, Fairview, TN 37062

Photo courtesy of RealTracs

5.87 acres in Williamson County

$250,000

20 Bahne Rd, Fairview, TN 37062

Photo courtesy of RealTracs

60 acres in Williamson County

$1,800,000

37199 Anderson Rd, Fairview, TN 37062

Photo courtesy of RealTracs

58.90 acres in Williamson County

$2,790,000

47725 Caney Fork Rd, Fairview, TN 37062

Photo courtesy of RealTracs

70.73 acres in Williamson County

$4,195,000

57710 Fernvale Rd, Fairview, TN 37062

Photo courtesy of RealTracs

1.84 acres in Williamson County

$225,000

