Build Your Dream Home With These 5 Lots for Sale in Fairview

Looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city? Maybe find a nice piece of land to build your own oasis for some peace and quiet? Fairview might be the place for you!

1 7222 Brush Creek Rd, Fairview, TN 37062 Photo courtesy of RealTracs 5.87 acres in Williamson County $250,000 To contact the agent and view more photos, click here. 2 0 Bahne Rd, Fairview, TN 37062 Photo courtesy of RealTracs 60 acres in Williamson County $1,800,000 To contact the agent and view more photos, click here. 3 7199 Anderson Rd, Fairview, TN 37062 Photo courtesy of RealTracs 58.90 acres in Williamson County $2,790,000 To contact the agent and view more photos, click here. 4 7725 Caney Fork Rd, Fairview, TN 37062 Photo courtesy of RealTracs 70.73 acres in Williamson County $4,195,000 To contact the agent and view more photos, click here. 5 7710 Fernvale Rd, Fairview, TN 37062 Photo courtesy of RealTracs 1.84 acres in Williamson County $225,000 To contact the agent and view more photos, click here.