Build Your Dream Home With These 5 Lots for Sale in Fairview

Looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city? Maybe find a nice piece of land to build your own oasis for some peace and quiet? Fairview might be the place for you!
17222 Brush Creek Rd, Fairview, TN 37062
Photo courtesy of RealTracs
5.87 acres in Williamson County
$250,000
To contact the agent and view more photos, click here.
20 Bahne Rd, Fairview, TN 37062
Photo courtesy of RealTracs
60 acres in Williamson County
$1,800,000
To contact the agent and view more photos, click here.
37199 Anderson Rd, Fairview, TN 37062
Photo courtesy of RealTracs
58.90 acres in Williamson County
$2,790,000
To contact the agent and view more photos, click here.
47725 Caney Fork Rd, Fairview, TN 37062
Photo courtesy of RealTracs
70.73 acres in Williamson County
$4,195,000
To contact the agent and view more photos, click here.
57710 Fernvale Rd, Fairview, TN 37062
Photo courtesy of RealTracs
1.84 acres in Williamson County
$225,000
To contact the agent and view more photos, click here.