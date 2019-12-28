Located in College Grove, The Preserve at Peytonsville is a 48-acre development with three parcels of land. The available lots are the perfect opportunity for someone to build their dream home or a great development opportunity.

The Preserve at Peytonsville is close to I-65 and I-840, Cool Springs, restaurants, and shopping. Parcel lots include 6459 Peytonsville Arno Rd (5.03 Acres), 6461 Peytonsville Arno Rd (5.1 Acres), and Peytonsville Arno Rd (36.7 Acres). The land is perked for 6 homesites ranging between 3 and 10 acres each.

For more information about this property, contact Susan Gregory:

615.207.5600

gregorys@realtracs.com

www.HomesAroundNashvilleTn.com

1 of 5