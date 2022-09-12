Buffkin / Baker Names Marcia Rice Principal in Brentwood Office

Buffkin / Baker, a partner-led executive search firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Marcia Rice as principal, where she will be responsible for creating value in the firm’s health care practice. Rice will support the health care delivery vertical of the firm’s health care practice, serving health systems, AAMC institutions, not-for-profit and for-profit hospital and medical groups with physician executive and health care executive searches.

Rice will be based in the firm’s Brentwood, Tenn. office.

With more than 11 years of experience in recruiting, Rice was previously a physician recruiter for Ascension Saint Thomas, helping to successfully recruit hundreds of physicians to Middle Tennessee.

“Marcia is a welcome addition to the health care team. Her depth of experience in physician and health care recruiting provides her with a strong foundation to provide quality service and deliver outstanding results,” said Craig Buffkin, managing partner. “Her expertise in physician recruiting will add substantial depth to our team. We look forward to her contribution to the future success of Buffkin / Baker.”

Rice has held various executive roles with the Tennessee Medical Association Alliance for 26 years, serving as state president in 2000. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Medical Education Fund, the Tennessee Medical Foundation’s physicians health peer review committee and on the advisory board for One Generation Away, a nonprofit that seeks to eliminate food insecurity.

Rice graduated summa cum laude from Middle Tennessee State University and holds a master’s degree in early childhood education from Tennessee Tech. She lives in Nashville with her husband, Richard. They have two daughters and six grandchildren.

“I am excited about the opportunity to join Buffkin / Baker. I have known Steve Marsh for 11 years and I look forward to working with him again in identifying and recruiting leading executive health care talent,” said Rice. “It is an honor to align with Buffkin / Baker with their long history of success and their incredible team of people.”