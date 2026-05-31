Buffalo Wild Wings Launches Soccer Matchday Menu Starting June 11

Buffalo Wild Wings is going all-in on soccer this summer, rolling out a limited-time Matchday Menu built for fans who want to eat, drink, and watch the beautiful game without missing a minute. Starting June 11, B-Dubs locations nationwide will offer six globally-inspired dipping sauces, two new cocktails, 100-ounce beer towers, and a limited Blazin’ Challenge with a soccer scarf on the line. More Eat & Drink News

What’s on the Buffalo Wild Wings Matchday Menu?

The centerpiece of the Matchday Menu is a lineup of six dipping sauces inspired by soccer-loving regions around the world. Each sauce brings a distinct flavor profile, and all six are available together through three bundle options:

Around the World Dip Flight: All six sauces served together for mixing and sharing

Around the World Sampler: All six sauces paired with a choice of four shareable appetizers

Around the World Dipper Bundle: Chicken dippers (classic or spicy) and fries served with all six sauces

What Are the Six New Dipping Sauces?

The sauces cover a range of heat levels and flavor styles, drawing inspiration from South Africa, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and South America:

Peri Peri (South Africa): Creamy and fiery with bold heat and rich garlic flavor

Yuzu Wasabi (Asia): A bright citrus base with a lively pop of wasabi heat

Maple Sweet Chili (Canada): Warm maple sweetness balanced with a gentle chili kick

Sweet Curry (Europe): Spice-forward with notes of molasses, mustard, and aromatic curry

Smoky Elote (Mexico): Chipotle, lime, and roasted corn in a creamy, savory sauce

Creamy Chimichurri (South America): Herbaceous and tangy with a smooth finish

What Cocktails Is B-Dubs Serving for Soccer Season?

Buffalo Wild Wings introduced two match-themed cocktails to go alongside the food lineup. The Red Card Punch combines coconut rum, strawberry, pineapple juice, and lime, finished with a strawberry sugar rim and a red card trinket. The Yellow Card Margarita features Casamigos Reposado, Cointreau, mango, vanilla, lime sour, fresh lime, and a Grand Marnier float, finished with a Tajin rim and yellow card trinket.

Does Buffalo Wild Wings Have Beer Specials for Soccer?

Yes. Groups settling in for a full slate of matches can order 100-ounce Michelob Ultra Beer Towers, designed for sharing through extra time and beyond.

What Is the B-Dubs Blazin’ Knockout Challenge?

This summer, guests who finish 10 Blazin’ Knockout wings in five minutes or less will earn a limited-edition Buffalo Wild Wings soccer scarf, available while supplies last. It’s the same heat-seeking challenge B-Dubs fans know, now with a soccer-season reward.

When Does the Matchday Menu Start and Where Can You Find It?

The Matchday Menu launches June 11 at Buffalo Wild Wings locations nationwide. Fans can find the nearest location or place a takeout order at BuffaloWildWings.com.

Source: Inspire Brands