Buffalo Wild Wings Brings Back Dine-In All You Can Eat

This Mother’s Day, we’re making it easy to give Mom the VIP treatment with offerings made just for her. From free delivery to a night out enjoying All You Can Eat wings, we’re serving up deals to make her Sunday special.

Celebrating Mom all week long? Treat her to Buffalo Wild Wings’ (BWW) All You Can Eat**** wings and fries! This dine-in deal is available every Monday through Thursday and includes Boneless ($19.99) and Traditional Wings or Mix & Match ($24.99).

Is Mom a teacher, nurse, or school staff member? She gets 20% off***** dine-in with a valid ID now through Sunday, May 11.

****Dine in only Mon. thru Thurs. at particip. locs. for a lim. Tax & fees (incl. serv.) extra. May not combine with other discounts or offers. Upcharges may apply. Lim. 1 per person/per order. Sharing prohibited and will void offer. Leftovers may not be repackaged “to go.” TM & © 2025 Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

*****20% off dine-in and pay in store pickup purchase available at participating locations from 5/5/2025 – 5/11/2025. Offer available only for teachers, school staff and nurses with a valid school or hospital ID. Excludes alcohol/gift card purchases and fees (including service fees). Not valid with any other discounts, offers or coupons except for bundles and dine-in all you can eat offers. Limit 1 per visit or order. TM & © 2025 Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email