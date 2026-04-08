Buffalo Wild Wings is bringing back its fan-favorite Bottomless Apps starting at $9.99, available nationwide beginning April 7, 2026. The limited-time promotion runs through June 10 at participating locations, and the brand is going all out to celebrate the return — enlisting DJ Khaled and throwing a desert party ahead of Stagecoach weekend. More Eat & Drink News

What Are Buffalo Wild Wings Bottomless Apps?

Bottomless Apps are shareable, unlimited-round starters served two at a time for parties of up to four people. Starting at $9.99, each additional guest is $2.99. The promotion is dine-in only at participating locations. Prices may be higher in Alaska, California, Hawaii, New York, Oregon, and Washington.

The current Bottomless Apps lineup includes:

Mozzarella Sticks

Fried Pickles

Hatch Queso

Chips & Salsa

Large Onion Rings

Cheese Curds (+ $3 upgrade)

Chips & Guacamole (+ $3 upgrade)

Why Is DJ Khaled the Face of Buffalo Wild Wings Bottomless Apps?

Buffalo Wild Wings tapped DJ Khaled to star in a new digital spot built around his iconic “ANOTHA ONE!” catchphrase — a natural fit for a promotion built on unlimited rounds. In the ad, Khaled sits down to a loaded table of apps and keeps calling for more, spotlighting the shareable, never-ending nature of the deal.

“Bottomless Apps are all about going back for ‘another one,’ so teaming up with DJ Khaled just made sense,” said Tristan Meline, President of Buffalo Wild Wings.

What Is the Buffalo Wild Wings Bottomless Honky Tonk at Stagecoach?

To celebrate the return in a big way, Buffalo Wild Wings is hosting its first-ever Bottomless Honky Tonk at the Palm Desert Buffalo Wild Wings location ahead of Stagecoach weekend, in partnership with Chain. The event features:

Bottomless cocktails courtesy of Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

Unlimited rounds of Bottomless Apps

Limited-edition oversized tees in place of pants at the door

Appearance by Anastasia Karanikolaou (“Stassie Baby”)

A Bottomless Honky Tonk capsule merch collection is available on-site or online at eatatchain.com.

How Can Buffalo Wild Wings Rewards Members Get the Bottomless Apps Capsule Collection?

A limited-edition Bottomless Apps capsule collection drops exclusively for Buffalo Wild Wings Rewards members starting May 6. Members can purchase items or redeem points through buffalowildwings.com/rewards while supplies last.

Where and When Are Buffalo Wild Wings Bottomless Apps Available?

Bottomless Apps are available dine-in only at participating Buffalo Wild Wings locations nationwide from April 7 through June 10, 2026. Visit buffalowildwings.com to find a location near you.

Source: Inspire Brands

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